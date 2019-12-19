Forbes India released the list of the top paid Indian celebrities on Thursday and topping the list after cricketer Virat Kohli are Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. While Akshay captured the second spot on the list, Salman grabbed the third. The list, however, lacked female representation and contained the names of only two female celebrities – Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone at the eighth and the 10th positions, respectively.

The list features Akshay with the earnings of Rs 293.25 crore and Salman with the earnings of Rs 229.25 crore.

The magazine collects the estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame from the October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Following Akshay and Salman are Amitabh Bachchan at the fourth position and cricketer MS Dhoni at the fifth position with the earnings of Rs 239.25 crore and Rs 135.93 crore, respectively.

At the sixth and the seventh positions are Shah Rukh with Rs 124.38 crore and Ranveer Singh with Rs 118.2 crore. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the ninth position with Rs 76.96 crore. The two female actors in the top 10 list earn Rs 59.21 crore (Alia) and Rs 48 crore (Deepika).

Forbes India noted that in the top 100 list, there was an improved representation from the South Indian film industry.