Actor Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards with husband Nick Jonas. The couple was one of the presenters of the evening and they looked cute together while posing for the shutterbugs at the prestigious award ceremony. Priyanka decided to go for a bubble pink dress for the big evening. It was a non-fussy look and the one sans sparkles and shimmer, for a change.

Priyanka chose a pink off-shoulder gown with a slightly longer trail and teamed it up with side-parted hairdo and a statement diamond neckpiece. Her red lips popped up instantly breaking the monotony of PC’s look at the red carpet. Priyanka looked graceful. Check out these pictures of the couple shared by one of the actor’s fan-clubs on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick joined the likes of Kit Harington, Scarlet Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Colman, Saoirse Ronan, Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Quentin Tarantino, Chris Evans, Jason Momoa, Margot Robbie, Amy Poehler and Ellen DeGeneres among others as one of the guests at the most renowned Hollywood party.

Come back here to know the complete list of the winners. Meanwhile, Russell Crowe won the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his performance in The Loudest Voice. Ramy Youssel won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his performance in Ramy.