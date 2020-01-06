The 77th Golden Globe Awards kick-started in Los Angeles with the who’s who of the world television and film industry in attendance. As the stars gathered to celebrate the best of the performances and technical contribution, the winners set the league straight for the Oscars, BAFTA and SAG Awards to follow. As expected, Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag bagged big while Quentin Tarantino won for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Check out the full list of the winners of Golden Globe Awards 2020 here:

Quentin Tarantino: Best Screenplay, Motion Picture (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Brian Cox: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Drama (Succession)

Ellen DeGeneres: Recipient of The Carol Burnett Award

Parasite: Best Motion Picture-Foreign Language (South Korea)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Music or Comedy (Fleabag)

Succession: Best Television Series-Drama

Stellan Skarsgard: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Chernobyl)

Russell Crowe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (The Loudest Voice)

Ramy Youssef: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy (Ramy)

Missing Link: Best Motion Picture-Animated

Michelle Williams: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Fosse/Verdon)

Sam Mendes: Best Director-Motion Picture (1917)

Tom Hanks: Recipient of Cecil B.deMille Award

Olivia Colman: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama (The Crown)

Patricia Arquette: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (The Act)

Elton John and Bernie Taupin: Best Original Song-Motion Picture (I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman)

Fleabag: Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy

Laura Dern: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Marriage Story)

Brad Pitt: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy (Rocketman)

Hildur Guonadottir: Best Origibal Score-Motion Picture (Joker)

Chernobyl: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

We are updating the list…