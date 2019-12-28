Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz has collected a fabulous total on its first day at the Box Office. The film earned Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day and the business is only expected to go higher from here considering New Year holidays and a weekend ahead. The film had created a good buzz among the audience with its funny appeal and star power. After positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, the audience’s response went up in the evening shows and the multiplexes especially recorded brilliant numbers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office figures Good Newwz and wrote, “#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1… Gathers speed from evening shows… Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers… North circuits dominate… Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz… 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.” (sic)

Good Newwz also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It marks Akshay and Kareena’s collaboration after a hiatus of 10 years. The duo was last seen together in full-fledged roles in 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq. Kareena, however, later went on to do special dance numbers in Akshay’s films like Brothers, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back.

Good Newwz has been directed by debutant filmmaker Raj Mehta under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film deals with the concept of In vitro fertilisation technique to have a baby. As shown in the trailer of the film, both the couples use the technique to have a baby but find out that their sperm has been swapped. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Good Newwz!