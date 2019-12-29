Gaining heavily from good word-of-mouth, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz has registered a good business on its second day at the Box Office. The film opened to Rs 17.56 crore at the ticket window and went on to collect Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday. It recorded a fabulous earning in metros and multiplexes while the momentum increased at mass pockets. The relationship-comedy is on its way to going past the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the Box Office in its first weekend itself.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz on Twitter and wrote, “#GoodNewwz lives up to its title… Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Mass pockets witness growth… Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The film is expected to benefit brilliantly on December 31st and 1, followed by its second weekend considering a strong buzz around it and a stellar cast. Good Newwz also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and their chemistry has been appreciated widely. The film marks Akshay and Kareena’s return as a pair on-screen after a hiatus of 10 years. They were last seen together in Kabakkht Ishq in 2009.

Directed debutant Raj Mehta, it is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Good Newwz is surely ending the year for Bollywood in a good note. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!