Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz has recorded a good Monday after opening at Rs 17.56 crore on Friday. The film has received positive reviews and good word-of-mouth. This resulted in a spike in its collection and Good Newwz earned over Rs 25.65 crore on Sunday, taking the total first-weekend collection to Rs 64.99 crore. The Raj Mehta directorial didn’t disappoint on Monday and made an impressive total. The film is currently at Rs 78.40 crore with Monday bringing in Rs 13.41 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz on Twitter and revealed, “#GoodNewwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors… Multiplexes fantastic… Biz should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: ₹ 78.40 cr. #India biz.”(sic)

Good Newwz is the last release of the year and both the 31st and 1st are going to add even more impressive figures to its collection. The film has emerged as a wholesome family entertainer with popular mainstream commercial stars fronting it. Good Newwz first attracted the audience with its interesting trailer and the other promos created the right amount of buzz around its release.

The film has another week of a run to gain the maximum at the ticket window until Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak hit the screens on January 9. Good Newwz will also share the screens with Rajinikanth’s Darbar which is slated to release on the same day. What are your predictions about Good Newwz’ lifetime Box Office run? Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office update!