Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz began the New Year as expected at the Box Office. The film set the cash register ringing on the first day of the year and recorded a total of Rs 22.50 crore on Wednesday. Also featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles, Good Newwz collected crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office on January 1 and collected Rs 117.10 crore in six days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to release the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz and wrote, “#GoodNewwz is 💯 Not Out… Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6… Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz… Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 117.10 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The Raj Mehta directorial benefitted amazingly from the holiday season and emerged out as a great family entertainer. Interestingly, much like Good Newwz, the last release of 2018 – Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba also reached Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office on its sixth day itself. The Rohit Shetty directorial was appreciated by the audience and was considered a wholesome family entertainer.

Good Newwz opened at Rs 17.56 crore and the business only grew thereafter, except on working Monday. The collections of the film saw a striking rise since its first day as the word-of-mouth grew stronger on social media. The film ended up summing up the trade on a good note for the Hindi film industry.

