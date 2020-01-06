Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer comedy film Good Newwz is refusing to stop at the Box Office. The film has registered a good second weekend by collecting Rs 34.2 crore. It earned Rs 14.40 crore on its second Sunday taking the total to Rs 162.10 crore. As per trade pundits, this Raj Mehta directorial should comfortably cross Rs 175 crore in its second week by keeping an eye at the benchmark of Rs 200 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz on Twitter and wrote, “#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz… Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2… Should trend very well on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2… Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Good Newwz turned out to be the last hit film released in 2019 that also began the New Year on a good note. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the story of two couples who try to have a baby through In vitro fertilisation technique.

Both the content and the performances of the film impressed the audience after the music created the right buzz. The film has got a revamped version of the popular Punjabi number from the 90s – Sauda Khara Khara, along with a Lohri special song titled Laal Ghaghra. The colourful humour and peppy appeal of the film successfully attracted the audience to the theatres and it benefitted amazing from the New Year holidays.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the film under his home banner – Dharma Productions, took to Instagram to share a long note dedicated to the team of Good Newwz. He mentioned the cast and all the prominent names behind its story, camera and performances in his post and appreciated them all with kind words. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Good Newwz!