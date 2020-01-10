On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, his mother Pinkie Roshan has shared an emotional long post and applauded his courage while sharing the never-seen-before pictures of the actor from his brain surgery. In the heartfelt post, she revealed that before he was wheeled to the operation theatre, she ‘almost fainted’ with worry. However, he remained calm and reassured her with a wink that all would be fine.

She also stated that in the photos, he did not look afraid but ‘looks like someone who already conquered it’.

She added, “The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this.”

In the long post, she wrote, “Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu’s mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent?”

Pinkie added, “What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world.”

“There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn’t faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK”, she added.

Pinkie also shared another post where he wished his son Happy Birthday. She wrote, “My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset.”



“You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more. And I write this with a heavy heart.. heavy because it is full of love, gratitude and blessings for you. Thank you and happy birthday”, she added.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War and might be in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty as per the reports.