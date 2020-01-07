Actor Irrfan Khan turned 53 on Tuesday, January 7 and the makers of his upcoming film celebrated the day by releasing the first look from Angrezi Medium. The actor is gearing up for the release of the second part in the popular franchise helmed by Maddock Films. Irrfan is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in the film and the first look promises him spreading double the laughter he did in the first film.

The picture of the actor has been going viral on social media as it shows him giving a hearty laugh. The picture speaks volumes of the happy spirit of his character and a never-dying attitude as the team unravels a new journey to highlight the importance of education and parenting in a way that brings out humour in the story. The official handle of Maddock Films shared the still on Twitter and wrote, “#HappyBirthday to one of our finest @irrfank. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top, it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake😊!! Love n Light. #HomiAdajania #DineshVijan @jiostudios” (sic)

Irrfan plays the role of a sweet shop owner in the film who has inherited his shop from his parents in a Rajasthan city. His character is left in a tizzy when his grown-up daughter demands to continue her higher studies in London. How a middle-class father takes his daughter to a foreign country and sets on a new journey of discovering education, emotions, relationships and ambitions in two different worlds is what makes for the film’s story. Actor Deepak Dobriyal plays an important role in the film while Radhika plays the character of Irrfan’s daughter.

Meanwhile, the picture shared by the team is being appreciated by Irrfan’s fans because many across the country have been praying for his speedy recovery after the actor announced he was diagnosed with cancer two years back. The picture shows him laughing like the happiest man in the world and this happiness is what thousands of fans have been wanting to get back for their favourite star.