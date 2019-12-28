Actor Janhvi Kapoor has finished shooting for her upcoming film Kargil Girl. She took to social media to announce the wrap and posted a heartwarming note along. Janhvi mentioned that she felt blessed to have experienced such a beautiful journey. The actor asked the audience to wait to see this beautiful film.

The actor wrote about the director of the film Sharan Sharma and mentioned how she found a new friend in him. The actor’s post read, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma – like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ❤️” (sic)

Janhvi plays the role of Gunjan Saxena in the film who was the first Indian female pilot to have entered the war zone of Kargil. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in important roles. While Tripathi plays the role of Janhvi’s father and Bedi, her brother.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena biopic, Janhvi is working on Dostana 2 which also features Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. The film is the sequel to 2008 romantic comedy produced by Dharma. Janhvi also recently wrapped up the shooting of Roohi Afza, a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Maddock Films. The actor is also gearing up for Takht which is Karan Johar’s magnum opus featuring a multi-starcast including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor among others. Busy year for Janhvi ahead!