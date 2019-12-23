Actor Kalki Koechlin is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. Ahead of her latest maternity photoshoot, she opened up to an entertainment portal about her casting couch experience and how she was horribly called out for her performance in Dev D. The actor revealed that after her debut film was released, she read somewhere that she was referred to as ‘Russian prostitute’ in an article.

Kalki added that she has had her good share of criticism and experiences where she was unfairly judged for her appearance and her choices in life. The actor was quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “It was after Dev D that someone referred to her as a ‘Russian prostitute’. It was after Dev D that I read someone had said, ‘Where did they get this Russian prostitute from?’ I was like, hey I’m not Russian.”

Kalki went on to reveal an incident when a director made a sexual proposition to her albeit indirectly. She revealed that a producer wanted to go on a date with her before signing her for a film and when she said no, she lost that movie. Kalki also highlighted how casting couch and sexual harassment in not limited to Bollywood. She shared an experience where a casting director who wanted to ‘look at the wrinkles on my face near my eyes.’

