Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga opposite Jassie Gill, has finally reacted on the JNU violence. Talking about it, she compared the campus violence to a ‘gang war’ and said that it should not be made into a national or political issue. She also suggested that ‘the police should take the culprits into custody and beat the hell out of them’.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Panga promotions, she said, “The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It’s understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university.”

She further added, “I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside a boys hostel where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him.”

“I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both the sides hurt; such things should not be made into a national issue. Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it, Panga actor added.

Recently, Deepika Padukone came out and stood in solidarity with the JNU students, many celebrities came forward to extend their support and speak out their opinion on the same.

Meanwhile, Panga revolves around a mother, who was once a Kabaddi player but left the sport after being married and having a kid. Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.