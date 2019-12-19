After Bollywood faced backlash from general public for maintaining a demeaning silence on the ongoing CAA-row, actor Kangana Ranaut has come out to openly slam those who don’t think their voices matter in an issue that concerns their country. The actor, in her latest interview with The Times of India, lashed out at Bollywood celebrities who have failed the people of the country by not speaking on the matter that belongs to all the citizens of the country and can change the way we want to look at our state forever. The actor said that these celebrities are only good enough to flex their muscles and put pretty pictures on social media and compete for more likes. Kangana added that these are the faces whom the general public consider their icons but when it comes to take responsibility and show their influence, they sit between the four walls of their lavish homes and make statements like ‘we are artistes, we can’t speak on the matter.’

Kangana is known to call out the leading Bollywood celebrities for shying away from speaking out on important national issues. She has been in a conflict with Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many others who are loved for their work in films all across the country. Many celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Anurah Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Sushant Singh and Konkona Sensharma among others have raised their voices in solidarity with the students of Jamia Mallia Islamia who were attacked by the Delhi Police during anti-CAA protests. However, a large part of the fraternity has kept mum on the issue.

“The actors should be ashamed of themselves. I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country,” said Kangana while expressing her anger.

She further went on to tell the audience that they should immediately stop treating celebrities like Gods because that’s what make them more ignorant. Kangana said the audience’s wide love towards their Bollywood celebrities make them feel they are above everyone and don’t belong to where the rest of the common people belong in the country. “They are sissies. They are cowards. They’re spineless people. That’s why they bully outsiders, they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them,” she said, adding that there’s an immediate need of stop idolising these celebrities and see the reality behind their social media faces or else we should ready to be disappointed every time we would want them to speak out and support us.

