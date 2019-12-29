Actor Kangana Ranaut is having a blast at her place in Manali with her family these days. T’is the season and the actor is making sure she is welcoming New Year in the presence of her loved ones and who else matters more than the family! In her new photos and videos that have emerged on social media, she is seen enjoying some Manali snow with friends and family members. A clip and some photos of the actor shared by her official team account on Instagram are currently going viral online.

In one video, she is seen singing the song ‘Yaahoo! Chahe Koi Mujhe Jungli Kahe‘ while playing with the snow. The other photos show her playing around with her family members and posing for the clicks. Check this out:

A day before, Kangana’s team shared a clip of the actor enjoying the sun at her balcony with her family members. The actor could be seen joining her aunt in singing a traditional Pahadi song Banku Deya Chachua which is sung during festivities. Check it out here:

While most Bollywood celebrities are out with family and friends to Switzerland, the US, UK and other places, Kangana chose to go home and have some fun with her relatives and family members. The actor seems to be having her best of time on mountains amid snow, family bonding and all the beauty of the nature.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Panga. The trailer of the film was recently released and was appreciated by the audience. Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer TIwari who has helmed Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi in the past. The film features Kangana in the role of a mother who rediscovers her passion for Indian sports Kabbadi after being a National player some years back. Panga also features Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in other important roles. It hits the screens on January 24.