Director Shakun Batra and producer Karan Johar have confirmed their new film under Dharma Productions making the speculations regarding Deepika Padukone‘s turn true. A relationship drama, Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film features Deepika along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead. The film is being prepared for Valentine’s Day release in the year 2021. Both Karan and Shakun talked to a daily and confirmed the news.

Rumours were rife for a while that Deepika was going to work with KJo in a film soon. It was also reported that after his powerful performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy, several filmmakers had lined up to cast Siddhant in their films and he had zeroed-in on three out of them one of which was a Dharma-film.

Karan talked to Bombay Times in his latest interview and revealed that he was excited about this film considering he has always loved Shakun’s vision as a ‘versatile filmmaker.’ He added that the director had given his banner one of the most acclaimed films – Kapoor & Sons, and therefore, he was waiting for him to roll down soon with his next project. “With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021,” Karan said.

Shakun’s films are based on human relationships and often his characters are seen trapped in the confinement of morality and social pressure. With this new film as well, he has once again decided to walk on the same path. “It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone,” Shakun said.

While the fresh pairing of Deepika and Siddhant provide a new edge to the film, the addition of Ananya Panday also seems interesting. The actor was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She’s currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Deepika, meanwhile, is busy promoting Chhapaak with Meghna Gulzar that features her as Malti, an acid attack survivor. Siddhant, on the other hand, was recently announced as the new ‘Bunty’ of Bollywood with YRF having him on board as the lead in Bunty Aur Babli 2.