Filmmaker Karan Johar praised the entire team of Good Newwz for bringing out an entertaining cinema and at the same time giving the audience something to think about. The producer of the film took to Instagram to write a long note about the success of the film and how everyone associated with the film contributed his/ her best to it. KJo mentioned all the names – Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, along with Apurva Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, writer Rishi, Somen Mishra and Jyoti Kapoor among others for shaping the film up the way it came out.

Karan, who has produced Good Newwz under his home banner Dharma Productions, felt proud that together they could deliver a film which brought attention to an important subject and also entertained the audience. As mentioned by the popular director, the film has crossed the benchmark fo Rs 200 crore at the worldwide Box Office. In India, it stood at Rs 129.90 crore after a week of its release. The film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore by the end of its second weekend.

In the caption of his post, Karan especially praised his good friend and the film’s lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for her monologue. A part of Karan’s caption on the post read, “a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always …to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!” (sic) Check out the entire post here:

 
That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ….for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of…Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites…a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always …to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ….to the entire crew of our special film! To @zeestudiosofficial for their huge distribution support! @zeemusiccompany for making sure our tunes make the air waves! @azeemdayani for Passionately curating the music and being a soldier! #sumitchawla our EP for making sure we deliver and stand tall always! my rock solid marketing team led by @kadamsid13 and our family member and PR force @niluferq for positioning our film so solidly ! A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart….#goodnewwz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Good Newwz was released as a Christmas special film this year. The entire holiday season added a lot to the moolah and Good Newwz emerged victoriously at the Box Office.