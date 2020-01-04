Filmmaker Karan Johar praised the entire team of Good Newwz for bringing out an entertaining cinema and at the same time giving the audience something to think about. The producer of the film took to Instagram to write a long note about the success of the film and how everyone associated with the film contributed his/ her best to it. KJo mentioned all the names – Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, along with Apurva Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, writer Rishi, Somen Mishra and Jyoti Kapoor among others for shaping the film up the way it came out.

Karan, who has produced Good Newwz under his home banner Dharma Productions, felt proud that together they could deliver a film which brought attention to an important subject and also entertained the audience. As mentioned by the popular director, the film has crossed the benchmark fo Rs 200 crore at the worldwide Box Office. In India, it stood at Rs 129.90 crore after a week of its release. The film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore by the end of its second weekend.

In the caption of his post, Karan especially praised his good friend and the film’s lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for her monologue. A part of Karan’s caption on the post read, “a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always …to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!” (sic) Check out the entire post here:

Good Newwz was released as a Christmas special film this year. The entire holiday season added a lot to the moolah and Good Newwz emerged victoriously at the Box Office.