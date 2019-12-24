Bollywood, like the rest of the world, has taken over Christmas feels. After Janhvi Kapoor‘s Christmas special photos, Kartik Aaryan has made a post wishing his fans the best this holiday season. He posted a photo of himself dressed as a Santa asking his fans if they want any gifts. While the fans were, of course, happy seeing their favourite star in a jovial mood, what Deepika Padukone commented made their day.

Deepika acknowledged Kartik’s Santa post and took an opportunity to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak on social media. She answered Kartik’s question and commented that she wants the actor to go and watch Chhapaak as her Christmas gift. Deepika’s comment read, “Mujhe!Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye…😝”, when Kartik asked, “Y fear when Santa is here… Kis kis ko gift chahiye” (sic). Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram Y fear when Santa is here Kis kis ko gift chahiye A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:53am PST

Deepika and Kartik developed a new friendship recently. They even came together to promote Kartik’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The two stars took over Mumbai airport and performed to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme song from the film. The video of them entertaining the crowd at the airport went viral on social media and their fans went gaga over their beautiful chemistry.

Now that Deepika’s film Chhapaak is hitting the screens on January 9 as the first film on New Year, it will be interesting to see how Kartik does his bit to promote it. The fans will surely be waiting to see another video showing their lovely bond.