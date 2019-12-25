Actors Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar celebrated Christmas together on the sets of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actors utilised the holiday in shooting for a promotional song for the film which is directed by Rohit Shetty. In the new pictures shared by the director, Katrina is seen wearing her Santa cap while posing with Akshay and Rohit. A lot of swanky bikes can also be seen in the background.

It’s one colourful, stylish picture and the smiles on the faces of these celebrities just how much did they love spending time together on Christmas. Rohit wished his fans Merry Christmas while sharing the post on Instagram. He wrote, “Merry Christmas to everyone from team #sooryavanshi…… Promotional Song Shoot!❤️ @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @karanjohar” (sic)

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit’s cop universe. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in their famous characters – Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. The two stars were earlier seen in Rohit’s Singham and Simmba and have teamed with Akshay in a brief role in Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens on March 27, next year. It’s one of the most awaited films of the year considering it reunites Akshay and Katrina after a hiatus of nine years. The duo was last seen together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan. Rohit’s films are always vouched-after for their stellar action sequences and massy appeal and that are other reasons that make Sooryavanshi highly anticipated among the audience.