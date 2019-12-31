Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are vacationing in Thailand with their bunch of friends. After the phone-booth picture that went viral, more photos of the couple chilling with their friends have emerged online. The common thing in all the photos: KL and Athiya look inseparable. Together, the two look the happiest amid friends, beaches, sunsets and make a striking pair in every frame.

Athiya and KL are joined by Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique on the trip. An Instagram fan account of the cricketer shared the pictures of the couple that instantly went viral. In one photo that seems to have been clicked at the airport, KL and Athiya are seen posing together with his one hand wrapped around her shoulder. Check out these posts:

Earlier, the cricketer shared a picture on his official Instagram account in which he was caught in a candid moment with Athiya. The caption of the post was even more hilarious as it mentioned a popular dialogue from a Hindi film featuring Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty.

View this post on Instagram Hello, devi prasad….? A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

Both Athiya and KL are rumoured to be dating each other for over a year now. The actors have often been spotted on dinner dates and just casually hanging out with their group of friends. In fact, in one photo that surfaced online earlier in 2019, KL was seen holding Athiya’s handbag for her in a sweet gesture inside a car. The pictures of the two went viral then and their fans went gaga over their lovely chemistry. Don’t they look like head over heels in love with each other?