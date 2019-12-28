Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned the Saturday morning bright for his fans by posting a happy picture with his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Instagram. The Indian cricketer took to social media in the morning on Saturday and shared a picture in which he and Athiya were seen posing inside a phone booth. The caption on the picture was so hilarious that it prompted Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty to comment on the post.

In the picture, the popular Indian batsman was seen holding the receiver while Athiya kept standing by his side with that million-dollar smile on her face. The caption reminded Suniel and all others of a famous dialogue from the actor’s film Hera Pheri. It read, “Hello, devi prasad….?” (sic). Daddy Shetty was instantly amused as he posted the laughing emojis in the comments. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram Hello, devi prasad….? A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

Athiya and KL Rahul are rumoured to be dating each for a long time now. The couple has often been spotted hanging out together in the city or meeting friends over dinners and lunches. Recently, as they stepped out with some friends in Mumbai, the cricketer and the actor were clicked as they used the same car while leaving the place. In fact, KL held Athiya’s handbag inside the car as she sat comfortably alongside him in the back seat.

The cricketer even posted a beautiful picture of Athiya on her birthday last month. It had the actor smiling from ear to ear while KL could be seen looking at her in a gesture of admiring her beauty. It was a lovely post that went viral instantly on social media.

What do you think of their chemistry?