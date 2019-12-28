Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Pali Hill house on Friday. The actor’s body has been kept at Cooper Hospital until his wife comes back to India from China. First discovered by actor and his good friend Chetan Hansraj among others, Kushal’s body was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on Friday. After the autopsy, it was revealed that the cause of death was hanging and he was suffering from clinical depression. Kushal was on anti-depressants pills.

A letter was found at his place in which he wrote about the distribution of his property between the family members, including his son named Kian. The letter didn’t blame anyone for his suicide. Kushal’s death caused a panic among the industry members. Fellow actors like Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani and Vikas Kalantri among others expressed that they were in shock to know about the news.

Confirming the news of Kushal’s suicide, Chetan revealed that he got a call from the actor’s parents at night informing that he wasn’t opening the door. Chetan added that a key-maker was called and when they opened the door, they were shocked to see Kushal’s body hanging over the ceiling. “We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late,” the actor told Pinkvilla.

Kushal was seen in popular TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Hum Tum, Santaan, Gutur Gu, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Antarishk, Kasamh Se and CID among others. The actor had also worked in films namely Andaaz, Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhan Dhan Goal. He was an adventure sports enthusiast and loved to do cycling, skating, swimming and off-roading with a bike. He married Audrey Dolhen in November 2015.