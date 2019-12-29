Actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on Friday and left a never-to-be-filled void in the lives of his family members and friends. Several TV celebs expressed grief and shock over the news of his death. Actor Karanvir Bohra and his family were good friends with Kushal and now that he is gone, there’s numbness in every voice and memories to preserve forever. In her heartbreaking post on Instagram, Teejay Sidhu, Bohra’s wife, expressed exactly how does it feel to lose a dear friend, someone who you thought belonged to you but life wasn’t kind to them.

Kushal was known as a lively man, someone who’s love for adventure sports was undying. In her long note on Instagram, Teejay recalled the moments spent with Kushal and his kids. He remembered him as a ‘vibrant and wonderful’ soul. She talked about the importance of bonds and mentioned how it’s an awful feeling to realise that someone you loved couldn’t share what was going on in his mind and left without saying anything.

Teejay further wrote how Kushal always loved the feeling of being addressed as a dad by his three-year-old son Kian. She wished more strength for his son and other dear ones who are going to miss him throughout their lives.

The caption on Teejay’s post read, “There is a cycle that souls follow – some have to leave the earth so new ones can come. But it shakes you and leaves you numb when a soul leaves before its time.

When a friend goes like this, you wonder if being more connected could have saved them. But when you ARE regularly in touch, it’s confusing. You wonder what could have gone so wrong for this to happen? Why didn’t they say anything? Reach out? There will be a hundred questions, none that we have answers to.

Dearest @itsme_kushalpunjabi, this is so heartbreaking. You were always so warm, wonderful, vibrant. Our children played together, you always told us how much you loved being a #Dad. 😔 Never saw this coming! I wish you’d have said something, anything. You were always so positive. You will be so missed, dear friend. Prayers/strength to your family, especially your sweet little boy. 🙏 We love you always #Kushlani. ❤️ #RIP” (sic)

Kushal left a one-and-a-half page suicide note and mentioned the property distribution within the family. He also wrote that no one is to be blamed for his death. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling at his house when friend Chetan Hansraj and others opened the gates. May his soul rest in peace!