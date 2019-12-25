Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave the best Christmas gift to their fans. Deepika took to social media to share a beautiful picture of herself hugging Ranveer and everything about that post spoke volumes of their love, bonding, chemistry, merriment and togetherness.

Dressed in an orange sweater, Deepika looked cute while Ranveer was seen wearing a red-white track-suit. They looked in each other’s eyes as the Christmas tree shined bright in the background of the picture. Deepika’s caption on the post was hilarious and proved it was family time once again. The caption read, “Merry Christmas from us!🎄 (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)! #merrychristmas” (sic)

Ranveer acknowledged the lovely post and made a romantic comment, as always. He wrote, “All I want for Christmas ❤️🎄” (sic).

There’s no picture of DeepVeer in which they are not looking head over heels in love with each other. It’s been more than a year to their marriage and there’s no day when their fans didn’t adore their chemistry or waited for their next love-filled picture online. Together, they define the beauty of love in the most lovely way.

On the work front, Deepika has got her new film coming out next year. The actor is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak that hits the theatres on January 9. Deepika plays the role of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also features Vikrant Massey in an important role. Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy with the shooting of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will soon start preparing for the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83 that features him in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.