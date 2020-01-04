The makers of much-awaited upcoming film Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu has been releasing the character posters extensively ahead of the trailer launch. Earlier today, they dropped yet another poster showing the passionate love and sizzling chemistry between Disha and Aditya.

In the poster, Disha can be seen sitting on top of Aditya’s shoulder and bends down to exchange a kiss. As per the reports, they have also been trained for an underwater kissing scene in the film. While Disha looks hot in a white crop top and denim shorts, Aditya looks dapper in a white sleeveless shirt, denim and a headband. Sharing the poster on the respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “Two Wild Souls…One Love…MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan. @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @mohitsuri @malangfilm #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms. (sic)”

Check it out here:



Earlier, the makers released the character posters and each one of them looked dramatic. While Aditya showed off his abs and yells out loud, Disha’s close-up shot shows passion and madness for love. Anil Kapoor holds the gun in the hand as he laughs out louder which hints at his grey character. Kunal can be seen giving out an intense look in the poster.



Malang is a romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri, best known for making films such as Zeher, Kalyug, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman. The film is slated to hit screens on 7 February. The trailer will be released on 6 January.