The makers have dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. For Aditya, ‘Jaan Lena Mera Nasha Hai,’ for Anil, ‘Jaan Lena Meri Aadat Hai; for Kunal, ‘Jaan Lena Meri Zaroorat Hai’ and for Disha, ‘Jaan Lena Mera Maza Hai.’ The film seems to be filled with many violent scenes and every second sequence shows Aditya ripping his shirt off to flaunt a sculpted vascular body.

The trailer hints at each character carrying a back story. The romance between Aditya and Disha’s characters give a respite from the overt action drama and violent appeal of the film. A bikini-clad Disha seeks pleasure in going from ‘high-to-another-high in life’ and that’s how she gets attracted to Aditya’s character. At least that’s what the trailer suggests. Check out the trailer of Malang here:

Malang is Mohit Suri’s 12th directorial after Half Girlfriend that bombed at the Box Office in 2017. It is his second outing with both Aditya and Kunal. The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. It will take on Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama that features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead a week after its release.

The film has been shot entirely in Goa and Mauritius with Aditya and Disha taking special underwater swimming classes to perform their romantic scenes. The music, which is the USP of every Mohit Suri film, has been composed by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Asim Azhar and Ved Sharma and lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri, Kunaal Vermaa, Prince Dubey and Haarsh Limabachiyaa. Malang hits the screens on February 7.