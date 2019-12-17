Actor Taapsee Pannu has announced her new film opposite actor Vikrant Massey. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film titled Haseen Dillruba is being directed by Vinil Mathew. The first poster of Haseen Dillruba shows a woman holding on to her yellow coloured saree. The poster further highlights her blood-soaked feet. One can also see the front cover of a book with a title that reads ‘Vehashi‘ in Hindi and a knife that lies on the floor in the same pool of blood. The poster suggests a murder but also hints at the story of glamour and lust.

Tapsee herself revealed the first look poster of the film on social media and wrote an enigmatic caption that read, “#हसीनदिलरुबा

मिले तो दिल जवाँ निसार हो गया

शिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया

“I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it”

Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹.

Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020!” (sic)

The film seems to be a murder mystery with the bright colour of the woman’s saree and her striking red bangles suggesting a love story in the background. With Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has now got as many as four interesting projects releasing next year and all of them look creatively different from each other. This new film is set to hit the screens on September 18 while Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad releases on February 28. Following this are sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu. The release dates of both films are not finalised yet.

