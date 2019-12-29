New projects are raining for actor Kiara Advani after the success of Kabir Singh and probably that’s the reason she opted out of Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Mr. Lele. The Shashank Khaitan directorial features Kiara opposite Varun for the second time, however, as per the latest reports, she had to leave the film due to date issues. Not to fret though! The makers have roped in Dharma Productions’ favourite – Janhvi Kapoor in the role that was previously offered to Kiara.

As revealed by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Kiara has got too much on her plate and she voiced out her concerns to the makers who replaced her with Janhvi in Mr. Lele. The film, as reported earlier is an out-and-out commercial entertainer featuring two fresh pairings with Varun. Director Shashank Khaitan, who launched Janhvi in Bollywood with Dhadak last year is once again collaborating with her and this time, the scale of the film is expected to be larger than Dhadak which was entirely shot in India.

Mr. Lele is Varun’s third film with Shashank and fifth with the production house after Student of The Year, Kalank and the Dulhania series. The actor is considered a master of commercial cinema in a current lot of actors and while Janhvi is efficiently new to the world, Bhumi just delivered a hit in the same league with Pati Patni Aur Woh. Together, the three are expected to create some firebrand cinema for the massy audience on-screen.

Meanwhile, all three actors are currently busy finishing their other commitments. Bhumi has got Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare in her kitty with Konkona Sensharma, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal and Durgavati with Akshay Kumar. Janhvi recently wrapped up the shootings of her two films – Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza. The actor is busy shooting Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Both Bhumi and Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Varun, too, has got three upcoming films – Street Dancer 3D, the Arun Khetarpal biopic and Coolie No. 1.