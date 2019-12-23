The 66th National Film Awards were organised on Monday, December 23, at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were honoured with the Best Actor Awards for their performances in AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Actor Akshay Kumar also bagged a special award and was honoured for his film Padman. The R Balki directorial received the award for the Best Social Film and Akshay was present to take the honour from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
As soon as the picture of Akshay being felicitated with the award was released on social media, his fans took over Twitter with congratulatory wishes and heartfelt messages. ‘Best Social Film Padman’ started trending on Twitter as Akshay stepped up to receive the prestigious National Film Award. Check out these tweets:
Before presenting the award to the actor, Javadekar talked about Akshay’s craft and praised him for making films on social issues and at the same time entertaining the audience. He took the names of Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Mission Mangal while expressing how Akshay has managed to balance both creativity and social responsibility through his films.
Apart from Akshay, Ayushmann and Vicky, senior actor Amitabh Bachchan also got felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The other mainstream film personalities who bagged the honours at the National Film Awards 2019 were:
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best Background Music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Special Mention: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)