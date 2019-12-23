The 66th National Film Awards were organised on Monday, December 23, at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were honoured with the Best Actor Awards for their performances in AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Actor Akshay Kumar also bagged a special award and was honoured for his film Padman. The R Balki directorial received the award for the Best Social Film and Akshay was present to take the honour from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

As soon as the picture of Akshay being felicitated with the award was released on social media, his fans took over Twitter with congratulatory wishes and heartfelt messages. ‘Best Social Film Padman’ started trending on Twitter as Akshay stepped up to receive the prestigious National Film Award. Check out these tweets:

Before presenting the award to the actor, Javadekar talked about Akshay’s craft and praised him for making films on social issues and at the same time entertaining the audience. He took the names of Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Mission Mangal while expressing how Akshay has managed to balance both creativity and social responsibility through his films.

Apart from Akshay, Ayushmann and Vicky, senior actor Amitabh Bachchan also got felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The other mainstream film personalities who bagged the honours at the National Film Awards 2019 were:

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best Background Music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Special Mention: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)