Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, announced that he will not be able to attend the National Film Awards ceremony happening on Monday, December 23, in Delhi. The actor is going to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema at the 66th National Film Awards. However, the legendary actor released a tweet revealing that his ill health doesn’t allow him to travel and therefore, it’s unfortunate that he won’t be present at the prestigious ceremony in the capital.
Bachchan’s tweet read, “Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..” (sic)
The 66th National Film Awards will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is also expected to be at the ceremony. As per a press release, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind has planned to host a high tea for the winners after the event.
The annual National Film Awards ceremony is expected to see many prominent faces from the Indian film industry. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will share the Best Actor trophy for their performances in AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively. The Best Actor award will be conferred on South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh for her performance in Telugu film Mahanati. Uri’s Aditya Dhar will also be present to receive the Best Director award. Check out the complete list of the winners here:
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best Background Music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Special Mention: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
Non-feature film category
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs