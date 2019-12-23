Veteran actor Surekha Sikri was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Badhaai Ho that hit the screens in 2018. Sikri, who has been unwell for a long time, attended the ceremony and arrived on a wheelchair. The actor was welcomed with a loud cheer when she went ahead to accept the honour at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony that was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, December 23.

The crowd turned to thunderous applause for Sikri that continued until she accepted the award and left the stage. the actor played the role of a shrewd old woman who keeps nagging her son and daughter-in-law for their lifestyle. She was joined by the likes of Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the film.

Earlier this year when the awards were announced, Sikri had thanked the writer of Badhaai Ho for penning down an interesting script. She also thanked director Amit Sharma for helming a beautiful film. She was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “I am feeling really excited about this. It makes me so happy. I want to congratulate the writers of the film. They wrote a very good script. I also thank Amit Sharma for directing this film.”

Apart from the Best Support Actress award for Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho also won the National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the ceremony. Director Amit Sharma was present at the event to collect the prestigious award. Later, he mentioned how special this was for the entire team of his film, and more for his wife and parents because it was the first film he directed under his own production house.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the lead in Badhaai Ho, was felicitated with the Best Actor trophy for his performance in AndhaDhun. He shared the award with Vicky Kaushal who was honoured for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.