Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for making beautiful films that subtly introduces to the possibilities, achievements and aspirations her characters think about. In her next film titled Panga, she talks about every mother who ‘deserves a second chance’. The makers have dropped the trailer of the film that features Kangana Ranaut in the lead – as a mother who is busy with her family and a realisation of a lost dream. Kangana’s Jaya Nigam was a national level Kabbadi player but now that she is married and has a kid, her zeal towards the game is considered dead until her husband and son motivate her to practise the game and get back to the field.

The trailer boasts off some fine performances by Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, who play husband and mother, respectively, to Kangana’s character. The actor is joined by Richa Chadha in the role of her friend. The three-minute trailer seems dedicated to the women who have adjusted themselves to their families keeping their ambitions aside. Panga is a call to those women to seek their aspirations and achieve what they miss. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer once again promises a heartfelt story by Tiwari that strives on emotions and relationships. Kangana appears beautiful and symbolises hope in every frame.

Panga is the director’s third mainstream outing after Nil Battey Sannata with Swara Bhasker and Bareilly Ki Barfi with Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020, as the big Republic Day release. It will be facing a clash at the Box Office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. Watch out for Panga!