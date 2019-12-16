Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz‘ latest directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh has now been declared a hit at the Box Office. The film has registered a business of almost Rs 70 crore within 10 days of its release with the second Sunday collecting Rs 5.52 crore at the ticket window. The Kartik Aaryan starrer collected a total of Rs 13.45 crore in its second weekend and showed a better trend than Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level that hit the theatres last Friday. Pati Patni Aur Woh faced a Box Office clash with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat which is far behind in the league.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Pati Patni Aur Woh on Twitter and wrote, “#PatiPatniAurWoh displays strong legs at the BO… Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Gives a tough fight to new releases [#Mardaani2, #Jumanji]… Nears ₹ 75 cr… [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 69.42 cr. #India biz. HIT.” (sic)

#PatiPatniAurWoh displays strong legs at the BO… Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Gives a tough fight to new releases [#Mardaani2, #Jumanji]… Nears ₹ 75 cr… [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 69.42 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

The film has emerged as the third consecutive hit for Kartik at the Box Office after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year and Luka Chuppi earlier this year. Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, it is the official remake of 1978 hit BR Chopra film with the same name that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Even though Pati Patni Aur Woh didn’t receive good reviews from the critics, the audience found it entertaining. The film opened to Rs 9.10 crore and then went on to do Rs 12.33 crore and Rs 14.51 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It is expected to do decent business in its third week as well until Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 hits the theatres this Friday. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pati Patni Aur Woh!