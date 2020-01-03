Even on the third day of the month, social media is full of the New Year special pictures by the celebrities. After many Bollywood stars, actor Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share their New Year wish with and posted some beautiful pictures on his timeline. The couple is seen opening a bottle of champagne in Miami where Nick was out for a concert with his other Jonas brothers. Nick and Priyanka are seen clicked in a candid moment together as they welcome 2020 with all the love and fun by their side.

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen wearing a stunning neon pink cutout dress by PatBo with a pair of gold hoops and middle-parted hair. The actor is seen raising a glass of champagne to the new beginnings this year while expressing how she can’t wait ‘for everything that life has to bring in 2020.’ Nick’s caption on the post reads, “2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!” (sic)

Priyanka and Nick earlier celebrated with Kevin-Danielle and Joe-Sophie at the concert itself. All three Jonas brothers called their respective partners on stage and opened the bottle of champagne to celebrate the New Year with the audience. In the pictures and videos that surfaced online, Nick and Priyanka looked inseparable. They shared kisses and warm hugs and kept looking in each other’s eyes.

Strong rumours about Priyanka’s pregnancy took over the internet when the actor couldn’t be seen sipping on her glass of champagne throughout the entire time she was on the stage with Nick. In the videos that went viral, PC could be seen holding her glass of champagne but not even for once, she tasted it. Seems like real new beginnings are awaiting this year!