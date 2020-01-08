MTV Roadies fame Raghu Ram and his Canadian wife Natalie DiLuccio welcomed a baby boy on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year by making a cute post on social media.

Raghu revealed the news of the newborn to a leading daily and said he felt ‘relieved.’ The actor and popular reality show figure talked about being a parent and how no amount of preparation makes one ready to embrace parenthood in its true form. He mentioned that both Natalie and the baby, whom they named Rhythm, are healthy and safe.

Raghu also revealed that his wife decided to go for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques because she wanted to go through the entire ‘natural process’ of giving birth. He added that they always wanted a name that can’t be related to any religion and represents multi-cultural and multilingual approach, therefore, the name ‘rhythm’ which means a repeated pattern of sound, perfectly fit the bill.

The actor told Mumbai Mirror in his latest interview: “There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, childbirth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood.”

Raghu explained how her wife herself decorated their new home and decided to make a nursery for their child with her own decor ideas. He revealed that the new house looks beautiful and Natalie has put quotations and messages from their friends on the walls of the room.

Our congratulations to the couple!