Actor Rani Mukerji has joined the cast of YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan. The couple has reunited after the successful pairing in films like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum among others. The news was confirmed by Rani herself who talked to Hindustan Times in her latest interview and revealed that things didn’t work out with Abhishek Bachchan who worked with her in the first part that released in 2005. Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh.

Rani said the makers were trying to bring her with the old Bunty of Bollywood but Abhishek couldn’t be a part of the film and he is going to be dearly missed. However, the actor also expressed excitement to be working with Saif after sharing many good memories with him from the sets of some of her best known films in Bollywood.

Saif, too, explained that he loved the script of the film and appreciated how it’s fresh and extremely hilarious. He revealed that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is something that’s being as an out-an-out entertainer for the entire family and he can’t wait to begin the shooting with Rani, one of her favourite co-stars. “It’s a new role for me, new language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again,” said Saif.

It was only two days back that YRF announced Siddhant and Sharvari as their new young Bunty and Babli. Now with Saif and Rani on board, it would be interesting to see how four cons entertain the audience by keeping the quirkiness of the story intact at the same time.