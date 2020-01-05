On Deepika Padukone’s 34th birthday, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh has shared the best wish for the Chhapaak actor on social media. Taking to Instagram, he has shared the toddler picture of Deepika and it is cuteness overloaded. In the photo, the adorable little Deepika can be seen clad in a warm pink baby dress and it will make your day.

Sharing the post, Ranveer wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow @deepikapadukone. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow 👶🏻💕 @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 5, 2020 at 6:36am PST



Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple flew off to Lucknow to spend her special day with acid attack survivors of the city. At the airport, she was surprised by shutterbugs, who brought a cake for her and she obliged everyone by cutting the cake and thanked the paps for bringing the cake for her. Deepika and Ranveer glammed it up with their stunning airport look. While Deepika looked gorgeous in an oversized blue striped satin shirt teamed up with a red sweater and blue striped pants, Ranveer was clad in a striped t-shirt, blue jeans, and a long brown overcoat.

On the work front, Deepika has got her new film coming out next year. The actor is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak that hits the theatres on January 9. Deepika plays the role of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also features Vikrant Massey in an important role. Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy with the shooting of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will soon start preparing for the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83 that features him in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.