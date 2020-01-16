Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring the new web series titled ‘A Married Woman’ starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra. The series is based on Manju Kapur’s book ‘A Married Woman’. Sharing the first look of the show, she took to Instagram to share the teaser. In the teaser, the actors play the role of lesbian lovers during the time of political unrest in the country.

The story revolves around Astha, who is a middle-class woman with kids and a loving husband. She gets into an unconventional relationship with a younger woman. The book is set up against the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

The teaser begins with Gulzar’s recital poem ‘Aaj Phir Chaand Ki’ followed by Ridhi Doogra’s voice where she revealed how Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya helped her heal a 27-year-old wound. She says, “2019, Supreme Court ke etihasik faisle se bhar gaya 27 saal purana zakhm. Lekin, 1992 mein, jab mazhab ke naam pe bhadak rahi thi wo aag, usi daur mein panap rahi thi, ek unkahi prem kahani.”

Sharing the teaser, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience”.- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin… #AMarriedWoman, a love story based on Manju Kapur’s famous book, ek aisi kahani that began during the times of political unrest in the country. The story of two beautiful souls who rose beyond religious, sexual and societial boundaries to find each other. An unconventional love saga portrayed by @iridhidogra & @monicadogra. Stay tuned as we start shooting for #AMarriedWoman!” (sic)

Watch the promo here:



This will also mark the digital debut of Ridhi Dogra. However, this is not the first Ekta has opted for Manju Kapur’s book for screen adaption. Earlier her popular daily soap starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ was also based on Kapur’s book ‘Custody’.