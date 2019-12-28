Actor Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 did well at the Box Office but the collections were not at par with the expectations. Now, in his latest statement in the media, the actor talked about the same and also expressed his mind on the comparison of his film with Akshay Kumar‘s Good Newwz that hit the theatres recently to a good response by the audience.

Salman mentioned that he wants Akshay’s films to work better than his films at the Box Office and there’s nothing like a Box Office clash. His next film Radhe is facing a clash at the ticket window with Akshay’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. However, Salman mentioned that he doesn’t take this much pressure and wants every film to do well. He told news agency PTI that Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb should earn better than his Radhe because they are good friends and he believes all films should do well considering the amount of hardwork everyone puts into making a product.

The actor was quoted saying, “I hope this film becomes Akki’s (Akshay) biggest hit. I have worked with Akki and he is a dear friend of mine and I will always wish him best. This whole thing that our film has opened well and not his is not good to say. We will be coming back together on Eid next year and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well.”

The actor added that he himself heard good things about Good Newwz and he’s hoping that the film will go on to earn more at the Box Office. The actor celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday. He mentioned that someone at his birthday party told him that they had watched Akshay’s film and they loved it. Salman also took the name of Shah Rukh Khan and said everyone including SRK should set the cash register ringing at the Box Office because all this works in favour of the film industry.

