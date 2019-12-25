Actor Sara Ali Khan has been high on Christmas spirits. She spent her Christmas Eve with the family and posted some adorable photos on Instagram. Sara could be seen posing with the men of her family in her Christmas special pictures. The Coolie No. 1 star visited Kareena Kapoor and Saif’s place for dinner on December 24th and clicked some beautiful photos there. While her quirky chemistry with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is visible in some photos, Sara’s picture with her daddy is a hit on social media.

The actor made two Christmas special posts on Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her father in one of them. Dressed in white, while Sara looks stylish, her dad defies age looking as dapper as always in his pink shirt/kurta. Sara wished everyone Merry Christmas with her post on Instagram. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas everyone 🤗❄️🎄🎅💋💓🦌🌈 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:47pm PST

The actor chose to wear a white mini dress with a one-shouldered detail to celebrate Christmas. Sara worked every bit of that dress and looked striking. She was joined by Kareena’s friends Malaika, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar and Seema Khan among others at the party.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama. the film will hit the screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.