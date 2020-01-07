Seems like it’s finally the time for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his much-anticipated next film. The actor has been away from acting for an entire year and now, speculations have once again risen about his next film. As per a report in The Times of India, SRK is coming back with Salute, the Rakesh Sharma biopic that has been into making for three years now.

After SRK’s Zero failed to impress the audience at the Box Office, it was rumoured that the actor decided to step out of the film fearing it was another space drama and the audience had rejected him in a film from the same genre already. However, the latest report suggests that the superstar is back in action with the same film and the work has begun. The film, as mentioned by the sources close to the daily, is going on the floors sooner than you expected this year and the actor has planned a grand announcement regarding the same. Speculations are also rife that Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to star with SRK and it’s like a dream come true moment for the young actor.

Salute has its own long journey even before any official announcement was made about the film. First, it was reported that Aamir Khan was the initial choice of the makers to spearhead the film. However, the actor felt that the role suited better to Shah Rukh and therefore, he recommended SRK’s name to the makers. Later, when SRK came on board, things were only starting getting settled when the Zero debacle happened and the superstar backed out of his gut feeling. Now if the actor is getting back to feature in Salute, it could be great news for the fans who are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star entertaining them on-screen once again.

Meanwhile, reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet. Wait and watch!