Actor Shah Rukh Khan is ringing in New Year with his family and friends at his Alibaug farmhouse near Mumbai. Actor’s wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos of the family’s New Year celebrations. Gauri and SRK’s sons Aryan Khan and little AbRam are seen posing with actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and Gauri’s good friend – Maheep Kapoor in one photo. In another picture, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and her bestie Ananya Panday are posing with the entire group at the farmhouse.

The Khan family was joined by the Kapoors and the Pandays for New Year. Bhavana Panday-Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor and other members of the families posed for a big happy New Year picture that was shared by Gauri on Instagram. Check these out:

View this post on Instagram 2020… ❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jan 1, 2020 at 12:22am PST

View this post on Instagram 2020..❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jan 1, 2020 at 12:28am PST

Shah Rukh Khan also hosted former cricketer Ravi Shastri, actor Raveena Tandon and Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond, at his farmhouse in Alibaug. A picture of the get together was uploaded by Shastri on his official Instagram account. The caption of the post read, “Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times – @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily 🙏” (sic)

Meanwhile, most Bollywood celebrities have gone out of Mumbai to welcome New Year 2020. While Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are holidaying in Switzerland, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor have gone to Goa to celebrate the year together. Kangana Ranaut, who is now gearing up for her upcoming film Panga in the beginning of the year, moved to Manali to celebrate New Year with family. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are out of the country to celebrate New Year at an undisclosed location. Parineeti Chopra is in Austria.