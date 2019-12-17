Bollywood has found its new Bunty Aur Babli in Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari. YRF has announced the sequel to its hit 2005 romantic-comedy Bunty Aur Babli that featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Spearheading the new film are Gully Boy rage Siddhant and a new girl in Bollywood named Sharvari who belongs to Mumbai. The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films that revealed a picture of Siddhant and Sharvari posing together and introduced them as the new Bunty and Babli.

There were many speculations around the casting of Bunty Aur Babli 2. It was also rumoured that the film might have two couples with both Abhishek and Rani reprising their popular characters in the lead. However, seems like YRF has planned the sequel with two fresh faces fronting the film and the banner is quite confident about the pairing. At least that’s what it seems from director Varun Sharma’s statements about the two actors.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sharma is quite glad to have Siddhant and Sharvari on board as the new Bunty Aur Babli. He mentioned that he was totally impressed with Siddhant’s performance in the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and having Sharvari was like welcoming new energy into the team. “Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on the screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious,” he was quoted saying.

Siddhant, meanwhile, has got two more big films in his kitty. He will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next film based on human relationships. The actor also recently revealed that he is a part of a big two-hero action film. Rumours are rife that this film also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter with him.

Your thoughts on this fresh pairing in Bunty Aur Babli 2?