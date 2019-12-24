Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is on a roll after his performance in Gully Boy that featured him in the role of MC Sher with Ranveer Singh as Murad. Now, the actor has bagged as many as three good mainstream films and looks like, the coming year is going to be totally dedicated to the ‘rise of Siddhant Chaturvedi.’ After announcing Bunty Aur Babli 2 and a yet-to-be-titled Shakun Batra directorial, Siddhant has signed a horror-comedy film/ supernatural thriller with Excel Entertainment. The actor is teaming up with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for the same.

The news was revealed by Miss Malini who quoted the actor saying how he always wanted to do an action film and now he has bagged a horror-comedy with Katrina in the lead. The film, as per the trade sources, is titled Phonebhoot and will see Gurmeet Singh helming the project. Singh has earlier directed Mirzapur, a crime thriller web-series on Amazon Prime by Excel.

Phonebhoot is set to go on the floors in the second half of the next year after Siddhant completes Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Sharvari, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. The actor talked to the entertainment portal and revealed that Phonebhoot was expected to roll before the YRF comedy film but the production house is celebrating its 50th year in Bollywood in 2020 and the makers wanted to include Bunty Aur Babli 2 as part of their celebrations.

In the Shakun Batra film, Siddhant will be seen in a romantic relationship with both Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The actor described this film as domestic noir. He said the film belongs to Batra’s style of filmmaking where he organises the dysfunctionality of relationships and emotions on-screen in the best way possible. Siddhant was quoted saying, “In Bollywood terms, I would call it a romantic thriller but in two terms I would call it is domestic noir. It is very different and it is romantic. I am excited to work with Shakun and romance Deepika and Ananya.”

Gear up to see Siddhant taking over your screens in 2020!