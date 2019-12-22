Actor Sonakshi Sinha‘s latest film Dabangg 3 has got a good opening at the Box Office. However, the earnings are being considered lower than what most Salman Khan films garner at the ticket window on their first day. Sonakshi spoke out on the same and said she would like everyone to focus where it’s needed the most in current times. She talked in the light of the ongoing nationwide anti-CAA protests and said the most important thing today is not the collections of Dabangg 3 but to focus on how the entire country has come together against the contentious act.

The actor was present at the Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation when she interacted with the media. Dabangg 3 opened to Rs 24.50 crore and went on to collect Rs 24.75 crore on its second day, thereby earning a total of Rs 49.25 crore within two days of its release. At the event, Sonakshi was asked to comment on the Box Office collections of the Prabhudeva directorial and she said, “We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with the audience response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

She went on to say that she is with the people of the country who are protesting and no one can snatch away this right from the citizens of India. Sonakshi added that the big celebrities who have still not come out to support the protests or speak out on the matter might have their own views. She said one reason could be the possibility of the dilution of the agenda of the protest if the focus gets shifted to the celebrities. The actor said. “I think they don’t feel scared, but when they (celebrities) hit the streets, then the entire focus shifts on them. We know media cameras start following them, and because of that other people might feel ignored,” Sonakshi explained.

Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha is a popular politician. He recently joined Indian National Congress Party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by ending his long-time association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.