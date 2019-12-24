Bollywood’s forever young man, Anil Kapoor has turned 63 on Tuesday, December 24. The actor who continues to defies age like its a cakewalk, Kapoor got many birthday wishes on social media from both fans and well-wishers from the industry. However, one Instagram post just appeared more special than the rest. The actor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor made a beautiful birthday post for her dear daddy and shared an adorable photo from her childhood that showed her father cutting his birthday cake. The caption on the post spoke volume of the lovely bond that Sonam shares with her father.

Sonam posted a never-seen-before photograph of her father on Instagram and wrote, “To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are.❤

Happy 21st @anilskapoor ❤ 😘

#ForeverYoung #HappyBirthday” (sic)

Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor also made a special birthday post for her husband. She shared a photo of the actor sipping on to his glass of wine at what looks like a Christmas party. The caption on the post read, “My day is not complete , if I don’t tell you how much I love you 😍.. Happy birthday Husband.. Grateful to be sharing this life with you ❤️” (sic)

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his next release titled Malang. He, in fact, took to social media to release his first look from the film. The actor is joined by Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu among others in the Mohit Suri directorial.

Happy birthday, Anil Kapoor!