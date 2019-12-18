Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have dropped the trailer of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and features Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Salman Yusuf Khan, Aparshakti Khurrana and Puneet Pathak among others in important roles. Set in the background of a dance competition, the story of the film channelises the India-Pakistan rivalry in the plot. While Shraddha plays Inayat, a Pakistani contestant in the dance competition, Varun represents India. The clash between the countries leads to these two coming at loggerheads on the stage. However, how this rift eventually converts into bonding and togetherness following the treatment of immigrants in the foreign country they are performing at, is what constitutes the rest of the plot.

To give the perfect dancing feels, the makers have added peppy beats and a modified version of the popular patriotic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. However, despite the India-Pakistan cricket jokes, action and the chemistry between its lead stars, the highlight of the trailer remains the brilliant dancing by Prabhudeva on the recreated version of his popular track Mukkala Muqabla. Watch the trailer of Street Dancer 3D here:



The film is the third part in the popular dance franchise. The previous two parts were also liked by the audience. Most of the cast in the franchise involves real-life Indian dancers who consider Remo and Prabhudeva as their mentors. In fact, most of these dancers-turned-choreographer-turned-actors are people who participated in various dance reality shows and made their place in the hearts of the audience.

Street Dancer 3D is the big Republic Day release next year. With the perfect massy content and India-Pakistan clash in the background, it seems to have all the elements that can make it emerge as a winner at the Box Office. Do you think Varun Dhawan has got another superhit in his kitty already? Street Dancer 3D releases on January 24.