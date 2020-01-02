Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to be dating each other and seems like daddy Suniel Shetty has given his approval for the match. The actor recently talked to a leading daily and revealed how he ‘loves the kids his kids are dating.’ Suniel commented with funny emojis on the post made by KL in which he could be seen posing with Athiya at a phone booth in Thailand.

In his latest interview with Times of India, Suniel said both he and his wife Mana are happy for their kids – Athiya and Ahan and they have developed the equal fondness towards the people they are dating. The actor, who’s known for his performances in films like Mohra, Hera Pheri and Main Hoon Na among others, added that he considers happiness as life’s best achievement and he can see that both his kids are happy in their lives.

The actor was quoted saying, “We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than a profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing.” The actor went on to say that he loves Ahan’s girlfriend and the man whom Athiya is dating. The actor said both of them have fit into the family like ‘gloves’ and he doesn’t think he could have asked for more. Suneil also talked about the importance of befriending kids as parents and how that changes the entire equation and make relationships look happier. He said the two people his kids are dating come from ‘brilliant families’ and humble.

While Ahan made his relationship official with Tanya Shroff last year, Athiya and KL are yet to do the same. However, the couple has visibly become more comfortable with the paparazzi and with their social media PDA. They are currently in Thailand celebrate New Year with their group of friends.