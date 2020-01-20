Dropping the first look of another Kapil Dev’s devil, lead star Ranveer Singh introduced Ammy Virk’s as Balvinder Singh Sandhu from Kabir Khan-directorial ’83. Unveiling his look, Ranveer and Kabir could not help gush over the in-swinger by Balvinder, essayed by Ammy, that led India to victory over West Indies in 1983 cricket World Cup.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Kabir and Ranveer dropped Ammy’s first look poster. While Kabir presented him as, “Ballu Paaji ki Inswinger pe toh poora desh fida ho gaya tha!

Presenting the next devil, #BalwinderSinghSandhu. #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer introduced him with a long message. It read, “*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @ammyvirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! @inswingsandhu PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree @saqibsaleem @harrdysandhu @actorjiiva @thejatinsarna @iamchiragpatil @dinkersharmaa @nishantdahhiya @issahilkhattar @tahirrajbhasin @adinathkothare @dhairya275 @rbadree @pankajtripathi #ThisIs83 (sic).”

So far, eight posters of ’83 have been released in total. They introduced Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil who plays his father and ‘Mumbai ka Sandstorm’, Sandeep Patil, Nishant Dahhiya’s as ‘all-rounder devil’ Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as the dynamic Madan Lal and Sahil Khattar’s first look as wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani of Kabir Khan‘s playing 11 in ’83.

’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.