After the batsmen and bowlers that added up to make Kapil Dev’s winners team at 1983 cricket World Cup, Ranveer Singh has now unveiled Sahil Khattar’s first look as wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani of Kabir Khan‘s playing 11 in ’83. Gushing about the man with “the golden gloves”, Ranveer and Kabir set fans on a frenzy with Sahil’s poster.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ranveer and Kabir dropped Syed Kirmani’s introduction. While Kabir presented him as, “A wall behind the wickets, who never let any ball pass his Golden Gloves!! Presenting Kiri Bhai, the next devil #SyedKirmani!! (sic),” Ranveer introduced him as, “THE GOLDEN GLOVE Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! #WicketKeeper #VibeMaster (sic).” Sahil himself swooned over his character and expressed, “Background music starts – *Kiri Bhai Kiri Bhai ayva chhe…dhoom dhadaka lavya chhe* . Is it a bird ? Is it a Plane ? No, It’s Syed Kirmani !!! . While cricketing came naturally to me, wicket keeping was an alien skill, but all thanks to @inswingsandhu and the sporting background of Roller Hockey… That I could even come close to playing this enigmatic, sauve and stylish icon. Debuting with this film as the “Hawkeye Backbone of Team 83″ is a dream come true as it doesn’t get bigger than this . Background Music Stops . (sic).”

So far, seven posters of ’83 have been released in total. They introduce Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil who plays his father and ‘Mumbai ka Sandstorm’, Sandeep Patil, Nishant Dahhiya’s as ‘all-rounder devil’ Roger Binny and Harrdy Sandhu as the dynamic Madan Lal.

’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.